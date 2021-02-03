WEBB CITY, Mo — The Webb City athletic pipeline keeps producing.
Eight Webb City seniors signed letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their academic and athletic careers, including three football players and three softball players.
Tight end Gary Clinton inked to play football at Missouri State, offensive lineman Grant Goltra signed with Pittsburg State, and linebacker Jaystin Smith signed with Missouri Southern. The softball signees are Haidyn Berry at Central Missouri, Alyssa Jennings at Crowder College and Brianna Batson at Neosho County Community College.
Rounding out the class are track and field standout Luke Brumit at Missouri Southern and cheerleader Kassidy Perkins at Ottawa University.
Football
Clinton, a 6-foot-4, 240-pounder, was a three-year starter for the Cardinals and tallied 25 receptions for 448 yards and three touchdowns in his career. He averaged 18.7 yards per reception as a senior for a 12-2 team under coach John Roderique in 2020.
He was named a first-team all-state player and was listed as a three-star prospect by ESPN and two-star recruit by 247sports.com and Rivals.
“As a kid, this was my dream… to play D1 ball and go to the next level,” Clinton said. “To have this opportunity is a blessing. My goal is to start. I want to play early and often at MSU. I want to get 1,000 receiving yards there playing.”
The decision to play at Missouri State comes after decommitting from Arkansas State in December due to the program’s recent coaching change.
“(When I decommitted), that night Missouri State contacted me,” Clinton said. “I knew they wanted me because they contacted me that night. They were very relentless about texting me everyday.”
Bears coach Bobby Petrino certainly knows what he’s getting in the Cardinal standout.
"He can really run and catch the football and he can also block,” Petrino said in a press conference. “One of the toughest positions to play is tight end because you're asked to do so much. We're really excited about his physical stature and then his movement ability and speed. He was committed somewhere else, and we did a good job continuing to recruit him when they had a staff change there."
Goltra, a 6-foot-4 280-pounder, joins Brian Wright’s Gorillas at the Division II level following two straight seasons of being an all-state performer at Webb City.
“Knowing they put a lot of value into the offensive line really means a lot,” Goltra said. “That’s one of the main reasons I wanted to go there and try to contribute. I know Coach Wright and Coach (Bryan) Larson have my back as an offensive lineman. That’s not everywhere. We definitely feel valued there.”
Another factor was the game day atmosphere at Carnie Smith Stadium and the “Gorilla Walk.”
“You appreciate quality fans and quality atmospheres,” Goltra said. “The official visit I had this year with obviously limited fans, so a lot of my other future teammates didn’t get to see what it should be. Growing up, that atmosphere. That Gorilla Walk just gives you chills everytime. The program is incredibly respected to be able to join the winnest D2 team in the country. It’s an honor.”
Cardinals linebacker Jaystin Smith signed with Missouri Southern.
Softball
One of the most decorated softball players in program history, Berry is set to join the Jennies for the 2022 season. And her accolades speak for themselves as she’s the single-season home run record holder and helped the Cardinals to a Class 4 state runner-up in her senior season.
“It’s a family atmosphere,” Berry said. “I really enjoyed playing at Webb City. It’s like that at UCM. The community … everybody loves each other there. They support each other and play for each other. That’s what I wanted.”
The expectation is for Berry to be a two-way player for UCM. Berry is also Webb City’s record holder in the girls javelin (134 feet, 6 inches).
“I honestly thought about throwing the javelin in college, but I couldn’t give up the softball route,” Berry said. “Softball has been my thing since I was 8. Looking back on the decision, I’m so excited for this opportunity.”
Jennings and Batson, who played pivotal roles during the Cardinals’ run to their first state championship appearance since 2013, are excited about their next chapters at the next level.
“I’m just super excited,” Jennings said. “The team’s great (at Crowder). The program’s great. The facilities are nice. The coaches are amazing. They’re top 20 in Division I for community colleges. That really stood out to me. My goal is to at least start — to see the field and play a little bit. My goal overall is to go on to the next level… go Division II or Division I. Just pursue my career.”
“Probably the complex and the coaches are so nurturing… It’s a lot like here,” Batson said when asked what stood out about Neosho County. “They’re going to push me to go to that next level, and I just can’t wait for it. My goal is to try and be in one of the starting positions and to push myself. That’s why I decided to go there because there’s girls that will be there to push me. I wanted to go there to make myself better.”
Track, cheer
Brumit and Perkins are also looking forward to what’s ahead at the next level.
“I like the coaches there,” Brumit said. “Their program is really good (at Missouri Southern). I’m doing the decathlon … the 10 events. I only know how to do three events right now, so I have to learn how to do seven more. I’m willing to put in the work. We’ll see how it goes.”
“It means the world to me knowing that all of us have dedicated our lives to what we do,” Perkins said. “When I got to Ottawa, it was the perfect campus. It was small. 93% of the athletes are student-athletes. They said everyone cares about every sport. It felt like home to me.”
