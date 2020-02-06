WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City football program’s pipeline to Pittsburg State continues.
Four Webb City seniors signed letters of intent on Thursday to continue to their academic and football careers at the next level, with three Cardinals headed to Pittsburg State.
Trenten Thompson, Kade Hicks and Gavin Surber all inked with the Gorillas, while classmate Ethan Ott put pen to paper to attend William Penn.
“It’s nice that we’ll have a handful of guys over there,” said Webb City coach John Roderique, a former PSU All-American. “They’ll have some former teammates there and we’re excited for them. (Assistant coach) Josh Lattimer is a passionate guy, and I know he did a great job recruiting these guys. I’m sure he had as much to do with these guys wanting to go there as anything.”
Thompson, Hicks and Surber are part of Pittsburg State coach Brian Wright’s first recruiting class.
Wright, who was previously the University of Toledo’s offensive coordinator, was hired in December to take over the reins of the program after Tim Beck resigned in November.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Thompson earned first team all-state and all-Central Ozark Conference honors as a defensive lineman. A two-time all-state pick, Thompson recorded 77 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a senior.
“I bonded with Coach Wright the minute I met him and Coach Lattimer is a very energetic guy,” Thompson said. “They’re the coaches for me. It means a lot to be part of his first class. Coming from Toledo to Pittsburg State, he probably didn’t know a lot about us three. But he’s taking a chance on us, so it’s a big opportunity for us. It’s going to be fun to still be teammates with these guys. They’re my brothers.”
The 6-1, 185-pound Hicks played quarterback as a senior, but will likely move to safety for the Gorillas. Hicks previously played linebacker and defensive back during his prep career.
“The coaching staff there is amazing and they have high expectations for their players,” said Hicks, another all-COC performer. “I’m honored to be able to go there. It’s extremely cool to play again with some of the guys I’ve played with since third grade. It’s going to be a blast. I’ve wanted to play at the next level since I was in third grade, so this is a dream come true.”
A 6-2, 205-pound outside linebacker, Surber made 65 tackles and earned first team all-COC and second team all-state recognition in 2019.
“It felt a lot like Webb City at Pitt State,” Surber said. “With the culture there, and with it being close to home, it felt like the right place for me. I like their future goals because I want to win. It’s going to be cool to continue to be teammates with guys I’ve played with my entire life. I’m very thankful to my coaches and fellow players here for helping me get this opportunity.”
A number of Webb City standouts have signed with Pittsburg State in recent years, as Alex Gaskill and Elijah Robinson inked with the Gorillas in '19 and ’18, respectively, while fellow former Cardinals Kaden Roy and Masen Cook will once again be on the PSU roster in the fall. Former Webb City standout KiAnte Hardin recently concluded his college career at Pittsburg State, one year after John Roderique, Jr. did the same.
Ott, a 6-2, 295-pound offensive lineman who earned third team all-COC honors as a senior, is headed to William Penn, an NAIA school in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
“I really liked the coaching staff there,” Ott said. “I’m just excited to have the opportunity to play at the next level. I think the things I learned here from Coach Rod and all the other coaches are really going to help me at the next level. It’s a cool opportunity, and I’m not going to take it for granted.”
With its senior class playing a key role, Webb City captured the Class 4 state championship in December. The Cardinals have gone 27-2 the past two seasons.
Roderique noted his seniors will be missed.
“All of these kids come from great families,” Roderique said. “And they’re not going there just to play football. They want to get a great education too.”
