After a quarter of basketball Monday night, Webb City’s girls basketball team was on pace to win by 116 points.
They didn’t. But after the Cardinals’ red-hot start, it would have taken a historic comeback by visiting Pittsburg, Kansas, to knock off Webb City.
The Cardinals led 32-3 after a quarter, had three players score in double figures by halftime and cruised to a 77-29 win inside the Cardinal Dome, improving to 5-4 in the process.
Webb City, which averaged 41 points in its first eight games, had already surpassed that total by halftime. Head coach Lance Robbins said it was as simple as shooting the ball better.
“We haven’t shot the ball real well from outside all year long,” he said. “We’ve been kind of inconsistent with that. Tonight we shot the ball well and I think once we saw one or two go in our confidence grew. Hopefully something we can build on going forward.”
The team made five 3-pointers in the first half and eight in the game. Senior Kate Brownfield knocked down three of those and had 20 points by halftime. Senior Izzy Lopez added three more and had 10 points in the first half, and sophomore Sami Mancini chipped in 11 more first-half points.
The success all started on the defensive end, though, according to Robbins. The Cardinals forced at least eight turnovers in the first quarter and didn’t allow a field goal for more than 10 minutes to start the game.
“I thought our kids came out tonight and really got off to a good start defensively,” Robbins said. “That started with our two seniors up front in Izzy Lopez and Kate Brownfield. They were at the head of our press and I thought they did a good job of speeding up the game and getting some turnovers.”
It was a 44-8 game at halftime. Mancini, who had 8 in the first quarter, added 6 more in the third. Brownfield scored 5 in the period and junior Malorie Stanley added 4. It added up to a 64-22 lead with eight minutes remaining.
Brownfield nearly matched Pittsburg on her own; she scored a game-high 27 points. Mancini finished with 17 and Lopez totaled 13. Stanley scored 7, juniors Mia Robbins and Kim Martin each had 4, junior Dawsyn Decker had 3 and freshman Kylee Sargeant scored 2.
Pittsburg was led by Jacqueline Hall, who scored 19 with 14 of those in the second half.
The Cardinals will go for one more on Tuesday when they travel to Seneca. They’re off until January after that.
“We’ve done some really good things defensively to this point,” Robbins said. “We realize we’ve got to get a little better offensively. Hopefully after tonight we can carry that over tomorrow night and continue to build on that over Christmas break going into the second half of the season.”
