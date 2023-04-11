WEBB CITY, Mo. — Shaun Hunt highlighted the Webb City baseball team at the plate and Kaylor Darnell did the same on the mound Tuesday against visiting Branson.

The Cardinals shut out the Pirates 4-0 behind a three-hitter thrown by Darnell and three runs batted in by Hunt.

Darnell struck out nine batters and walked none en route to the seven-inning victory.

Hunt, a catcher, went 2 for 3, while pinch hitter Luke Beverlin got credit for the other RBI.

Second baseman Sam Adkisson went 2 for 3 to lead Branson, which slipped to 6-11.

Webb City (8-6) will host Republic at 4:30 P.M. Thursday. 

