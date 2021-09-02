WEBB CITY, Mo. — The bats were thumping for the Webb City softball team on Thursday afternoon.
The Cardinals (2-0) slugged three home runs in a 16-6 rout over Monett in non-conference action at Chuck Barnes Field.
Webb City scored seven runs in the opening frame and added a combined nine more over the next three innings to secure the run rule triumph.
The Cardinals amassed 11 hits in the game and featured two players with two or more hits. Missouri Southern commit Peyton Hawkins went a perfect 4 for 4 with her second home run of the season and finished with three RBI.
Hannah Wells belted a two-run shot over the left field fence in the bottom of the fourth. She tallied two hits and had three RBI.
"We work really well together in the lineup," Wells said in a postgame radio interview. "All of us can hit the ball really good."
Also in the fourth, Emalee Lamar added a three-run bomb to stretch out the Cardinals' advantage even further. It was Lamar's first long ball of the season.
"I was definitely super excited," Lamar said in a postgame radio interview. "I was looking to hit a line drive the entire game. It didn't happen at first, but I knew I had to do it to pull through for my team. I knew my team had my back and they were cheering me on from the dugout. It was a good feeling."
Freshman Laney Taylor pitched all five innings for Webb City. She allowed six runs (four earned) on 11 hits while striking out one and walking two.
Monett (0-3) collected 11 hits in the contest. Molly Poole, Halle Schoen and Natalie Rivera each posted 2-hit performances to lead the way for the Cubs.
Abby Inman took the loss for Monett.
Webb City plays in Joplin's 17th annual Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Tournament at 10 a.m. against Seneca on Friday. The Cardinals turn around and play Neosho at 11:45 a.m. and Staley at 3:15 p.m.
The Cubs host Republic at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
