SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Webb City girls soccer team continues its fast start to the 2021 spring season.
The Cardinals (9-2) went 2-1 at the Parkview Tournament on Friday and Saturday, blanking Rogersville 4-0 and Springfield Central 6-0.
Webb City's only setback came in a 4-1 decision to Glendale on Friday.
Against the Wildcats, scoring goals for the Cardinals were Anea Bemo with two, while Rylie Huff and Melia Blair had one apiece. Sophia Booher recorded three assists, and Blair had one.
The Cardinals held Rogersville to only one shot-on goal, which Duke Delaney saved.
In the matchup with Central, Bemo found the back of the net three times for Webb City. Mileah Metcalf added two goals and Haven Stanley tallied one.
Blair picked up a four assists for the Cardinals, while Bemo had two. Delaney collected six saves against the Bulldogs.
Webb City plays at Joplin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
