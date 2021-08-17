The phrase ‘it’s not how you start, but how you finish’ perfectly sums up the Webb City boys soccer season last year.
After opening the season with six straight losses, the Cardinals rebounded and ripped off four wins in their last five games before falling to Class 3 powerhouse Neosho in the district championship game.
Webb City finished with a 8-16 record, but the finish to the 2020 campaign leaves room for optimism.
“Last year was a tough season,” coach Nick Harmon said. “Some of the results didn’t go the way we wanted them to, but despite all the setbacks we had throughout the season, we finished on a really high note. We fell just short in the postseason. I know that some of the guys that are still in the program from last year learned a lot. I think they have been able to channel that in a positive way and lead this new team into this year so far.”
The Cardinals graduated 10 seniors from last year’s district runner-up team, including six starters. It was a class headlined by Ignatius Mathenge, who received all-state honors and was a first-team all-COC pick.
However, Webb City returns a mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen this fall, led by senior Tristan Barroeta who will be a “focal point” of the offense. Barroeta is a second-team all-COC selection and will be a four-year starter for the Cardinals.
“He’s a great player, a great attacker,” Harmon said.
Alex Flores is also coming back for Webb City. He will be a three-year starter and a significant part of the offense.
Josh White looks to build on a strong freshman campaign in the attacking mix while senior Gabriel Gallegos returns on the wing after tallying a go-ahead goal in the district final against Neosho.
Harmon expects contributions from midfielders Luis Gallardo and Felipe Perez, who are stepping into starting roles. Sophomore Jadon Brisco started on the team’s back line last season and will be returning at defender.
Hasten Hardy is another name that will play on the back line for the Cardinals, while senior Keegan Dill and sophomore Joseph Wermuth also look to make an impact on varsity this fall.
“We have quite a few returning varsity contributors,” Harmon said. “On the other hand, we have a lot of young guys. This is the biggest freshman class we have ever had. There are a lot of young guys who will compete for spots. We have several guys who are capable of playing back there. It’s going to be exciting to see the competition for those spots play out.”
Webb City opens the season Aug. 31 at Willard. After traveling to Monett on Sept. 2, the Cardinals’ home opener is Sept. 7 against Nixa.
“Our goal and expectation is to always take it one day at a time,” Harmon said. “We are going to compete with 100% intensity all the time. At the end of the season, we hope to bring home that district title and make a run into the postseason as far as we can.”
