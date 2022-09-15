WEBB CITY, Mo. — Talk about a signature win.
Webb City got just that with a 2-1 victory over Nixa on Thursday afternoon at Cardinal softball field.
The Cardinals improved to 7-6 overall and 3-1 in Central Ozark Conference action.
Webb City played error-free softball in the field. The Cardinals got timely hitting and terrific pitching from Laney Taylor.
In the bottom of the fourth, Lily Hall got the hosts on the board with an RBI single. Jensyn Pickett increased Webb City's lead to 2-0 with an RBI groundout, a lead that held up the rest of the way.
Taylor went the distance on 94 pitches. The righty limited the Eagles to one run — a sacrifice fly from Chloe Krans in the sixth — on seven hits with one strikeout and one walk.
Catcher Elizabeth Rhuems paced the Cardinal offense with two of the team's three hits.
Maddy Meierer took the loss for Nixa, which fell to 8-4. Meierer allowed two runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks.
Phoebe Gardner and Paige Garetson went 2 for 3 each to lead the Eagles offense.
Webb City plays in the Park Hill Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
