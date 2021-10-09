WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City softball team finished the season on an encouraging note with a 10-8 victory over Rock Bridge on Saturday at Cardinal Field.
The Cardinals (14-12) started fast with six runs in the opening frame. The Bruins followed with seven runs in the top of the third, but Webb City responded right back with four runs over the next two innings to take a lead they would not relinquish.
Four different individuals logged multi-hit performances for the Cardinals. Emalee Lamar went 2 for 2 with a two-run blast in the first and a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Hannah Wells added a pair of hits and RBI, while Peyton Hawkins and Kaylyn Gilbert collected two hits apiece. Morgan Brannon and Dawsyn Decker each had one hit and a pair driven in as well.
Laney Taylor was the winning pitcher for Webb City. The freshman, who took over for Hawkins in the third, tossed five innings of two-run ball in relief.
Earlier in the day, the Cardinals suffered a 5-2 setback to Kickapoo.
The Chiefs scored two runs in the fourth and added three more in the seventh to build a sizable lead.
Emma Welch put together a big game for Webb City, collecting three hits while driving in two. Taylor suffered the tough-luck loss as she allowed five runs (two earned) in seven innings of work.
Third-seeded Webb City plays Hillcrest at 6:30 p.m. in the Class 4 District 6 quarterfinals game on Wednesday.
