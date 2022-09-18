KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Webb City's softball team finished 2-2 at the Park Hill Tournament over the weekend.
The Cardinals split a pair of games on both Friday and Saturday, defeating Smithville 12-2 and Willard 9-7. Webb City dropped contests by scores of 4-0 to Liberty North and 13-6 to Central based out of St. Joseph.
After the action-packed weekend, the Cardinals are now 9-8 on the season.
Against Smithville, Webb City built an early 4-1 lead and pulled away with nine runs in the fifth.
Kylee Sargent, Sydney Strickland and Alex Maturino each had three hits. Sargent drove in two runs, while Strickland and Maturino recorded RBI apiece.
Liz Rhuems went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBI. Laney Taylor earned the complete-game victory, allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and one strikeout.
In the game against Willard, the Cardinals found a way to pull out the win differently. Webb City overcame an early 7-2 deficit with four runs in the third and one run in the fourth.
Sargent finished a single shy of the cycle. She went a perfect 3 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored.
Dawsyn Decker and Maturino each collected a pair of hits with runs driven in as well for the Cardinals. Taylor picked up the win in relief of Karsyn Cahoon, tossing three innings and allowing three runs that were unearned.
Webb City was plagued by three errors in the field as Liberty North plated across two runs in the second and third innings. Central hung up crooked numbers in the third (four runs), fifth (five runs) and sixth (four runs) to pull away from the Cardinals in the other setback.
Sargent was a big positive in both games as she went a combined 4 for 7 out of the leadoff spot. Decker also homered twice and finished with three RBI, while Maturino homered, singled and had two RBI in the game against Central.
Webb City returns to Central Ozark Conference play with Neosho at home on Tuesday.
