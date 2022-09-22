REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Webb City softball team earned a big 18-17 win over Republic in 10 innings Thursday afternoon on the road.
Webb City improved to 10-9, while Republic slipped to 12-8.
The Cardinals led 12-6 after two innings of play. But the Tigers responded by outscoring the visitor's 9-3 over the next five innings to force extra innings.
Webb City plated three runs across in the top of the 10th. That proved to be just enough cushion for the Cardinals as Republic managed only two runs in the home half of the inning.
Offensively, Webb City generated 21 hits, eight of which came courtesy of Kylee Sargent and Jensyn Pickett. Pickett finished 4 for 7 with two home runs and a whopping seven RBI, while Sargent was 4 for 6 with a home run, six RBI and three runs scored.
Joleesa Jarmin earned the win for the Cardinals. She worked the final 6 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on 11 hits.
The Tigers totaled 23 hits. Esi Essary doubled twice, tripled and homered en route to driving in a team-high five runs.
Kara Goeke suffered the loss for Republic. She surrendered four runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings of work.
Webb City plays in the Central Missouri tournament on Friday and Saturday.
