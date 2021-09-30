WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City softball team jumped out to an early 4-0 lead en route to a 6-2 home win over Republic on Thursday.
The Cardinals (12-9, 5-3 COC) outhit Republic 7-2 in the game and plated one run in the second inning, three runs in the third and two runs in the sixth. Republic got on the scoreboard with two runs in the top of the seventh.
Kaylyn Gilbert paced Webb City at the plate with two hits in four plate appearances. Peyton Hawkins doubled and drove in two runs, while Ripley Shanks had a single and two RBI.
Hawkins earned the win in the circle after tossing 6 1/3 innings, limiting Republic to two earned runs and two hits while striking out a pair. Laney Taylor entered in the seventh and struck out the first two batters she faced to bring the game to a close.
The Cardinals plays in the Springfield Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
