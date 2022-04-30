WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City's baseball team split a twinbill by scores of 2-1 and 12-9 against Marshfield on Saturday afternoon at Chuck Barnes Field.
The Cardinals enter the month of May with a 12-14 overall record. Webb City plays at Neosho at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Game one was a pitcher's duel that went in the favor of the Cardinals.
A 5-foot-10 southpaw, Gavin Stowell set the tone on the bump. He fanned nine batters over five strong innings of work, allowing one run on a minuscule two hits.
Crowder College signee Cooper Crouch slammed the door as he racked up five punchouts over two hitless relief frames.
Webb City was ignited by early offense, highlighted by a two-run single from Cade Wilson up the middle in the bottom of the first. Kenley Hood and Jeremiah Leaming came across on Wilson's knock.
Hood reached on a one-out single, while Leaming worked a walk to get things going.
Marshfield's only run came off an RBI fielder's choice from Owen Curley in the top of the second.
The Cardinals generated seven hits in the opener. Wilson finished with a team-high two hits to lead the way.
Kyler Massie took the loss for Marshfield. He surrendered seven hits and walked one, but struck out five batters.
Jackson Rovig and Sheldon Espy had the Blue Jays hits.
And game two was in complete contrast from the opener.
Marshfield generated its offense early and often, plating eight runs across in the first three innings to build a large cushion.
Rovig started the scoring by coming across on a fielding error, while Massie followed with a sacrifice fly as part of a two-run first. Then in the second, Kyle Jones highlighted the five-run frame with a two-run single up the middle.
Henry Berkstresser then worked a bases loaded walk to account for the Blue Jays' score in the third.
But Webb City did not go down without a fight.
The Cardinals answered with four runs in the bottom half of the frame to cut the deficit in half.
William Hayes and Leaming highlighted the scoring with RBI singles apiece. Webb City got two runs in the fifth as Kenley Hood hit an RBI groundout and Wilson collected an RBI double to trim the hole to 8-6.
However, Marshfield responded with four tallies in the sixth to built a six-run advantage. The Cardinals rallied in the final two frames, scoring one run in the sixth and two in the seventh.
The Blue Jays amassed 12 hits in the contest. Owen Curley had a big game by going 3 for 5 with an RBI, while Jones tallied a pair of hits and drove in two runs.
Wyatt Brockman added two hits and two RBI. Starter Easton Arthur was the winning pitcher after allowing four runs on three hits through 3 1/3 innings of work.
Webb City tallied 10 hits. Hayes, Aidan Brock and Cy Darnell generated two knocks apiece.
Gage Chapman suffered the loss for the Cardinals.
