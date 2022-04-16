SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Offense was at a premium.
But Cam Stratton came through with the hit that decided the game in the eighth.
Stratton's collected a walk-off RBI single to lift Glendale past Webb City 2-1 in a rematch of last season's Class 5 District 6 championship game.
The Falcons are now 12-4 on the season and snapped the Cardinals three-game win streak.
Webb City slips to 9-9 on the year.
On the mound, Kaleb Julian was stellar for Glendale. He went the distance on 75 pitches and struck out two batters while allowing one run on eight hits.
The Falcons drew first blood in the contest when Brooks Kettering came across on a passed ball in the fifth. The Cardinals knotted the game at 1-1 when William Hayes flied out to right to drive in Cade Wilson with a sacrifice fly.
In the eighth, Stratton's walk-off hit was set up by Julian, who reached on a fielding error. He then took second and third on another defensive miscue by Webb City.
Glendale totaled five hits in the contest. Carter Lewis and Mark Ross led the way with two hits apiece.
Cade Wilson paced the Cardinals' eight-hit attack by going a perfect 3 for. Cy Darnell collected a pair of hits as well.
Starter Eric Fitch was superb. The State Fair Community College signee worked 5 1/3 shutout frames while striking out five batters.
Cooper Crouch took over to finish off the sixth and punched out two batters to end the side. Gage Chapman took the tough-luck loss despite allowing one unearned run over the final 1 1/3 inning.
Webb City plays at Willard 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
