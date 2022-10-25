WILLARD, Mo. — Twice as nice.
The top-seeded Webb City volleyball team swept second-seeded Carl Junction 3-0 in the Class 4 District 6 championship match on Tuesday night at Willard High School.
It marked the Cardinals' second straight district title. Webb City (31-4-2) has now won three district championships in the last four years.
Individual set scores were 25-19, 25-17 and 25-12. The Cardinals will host Helias Catholic on Saturday inside the Cardinal Dome.
Aubree Lassiter and Brenda Lawrence supplied a team-high 10 kills to lead Webb City. Jaeli Rutledge contributed seven kills, while Kate Brownfield added six.
Kyah Sanborn handed out a team-best 30 assists. Sophia Crane led the defense with 11 digs.
Carl Junction finished 22-11-2 overall. The Bulldogs graduate five seniors.
