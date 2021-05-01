MARSHFIELD, Mo. — The Webb City baseball team kept on rolling on Saturday afternoon.
The Class 5 No. 2-ranked Cardinals (18-5) swept Ste. Genevieve and Marshfield by scores of 11-6 and 10-8, respectively.
WEBB CITY 11, STE. GENEVIEVE 6
A big game from Cole Gayman spearheaded the Cardinals in a five-run victory over the Dragons.
Gayman, a Missouri Southern signee, went 2 for 4 with an inside-the-park home run, a double, four RBI and three runs scored.
Webb City started fast with four runs in the first two frames and added seven more to pull away in the middle innings.
Brantley Carter and Matt Woodmansee added two RBI each. Shane Noel scored four times and collected two hits.
Cooper Crouch, a Crowder College commit, picked up the victory, tossing three innings of one-run ball.
Nathan Selby went 2 for 2 to pace Ste. Genevieve (8-13).
WEBB CITY 10, MARSHFIELD 8
In an 11-inning marathon, Webb City plated two runs in the final frame to outlast the Bluejays.
The inning started out with back-to-back walks to Treghan Parker and Noel. After Parker reached third on a passed ball, Woodmansee brought him home on a sacrifice fly.
Gayman accounted for the Cardinals' final tally with a bunt single to score Noel.
Noel, the winning pitcher, retired Marshfield in order in the bottom of the 11th to secure the victory. He struck out six batters over four innings of one-run ball.
The Cardinals overcame a 6-2 deficit earlier in the game.
Devrin Weathers and Gayman led the Cardinal offense, going a combined 5 for 12 with five runs batted in. Parker slugged a solo home run.
Jackson Vestal and Logan Crum paced Marshfield (10-5) with six of its 13 hits. Wyatt Brockman took the loss for the Bluejays.
Webb City hosts Neosho at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
