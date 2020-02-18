NEOSHO, Mo.— Webb City locked up the No. 1 seed for the district tournament with a 70-49 victory over Neosho on Tuesday night in Central Ozark Conference boys basketball action inside the Neosho High School gymnasium.
The nightcap’s result gave the Cardinals a sweep, as the Webb City girls rode a big second quarter to a 61-42 win over Neosho in the doubleheader's opener.
WEBB CITY BOYS, 70-49
Utilizing their overall team depth, the Cardinals slowly pulled away for a convincing win.
“We fed off our defense, and we executed offensively pretty well in stretches,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said. “I think it was a good team effort. Now we should be the No. 1 seed for the district tournament, and that’s where we wanted to be.”
One night before district seeds are officially announced, the Cardinals improved to 5-0 against Class 4 District 12 foes, as Webb City has earned wins over Carl Junction, Cassville, Monett, McDonald County and Neosho.
The Cardinals had five players score in double figures, as Mekhi Garrard led the way with 15 points, Terrell Kabala added 11 and Gary Clinton, Tanner Rogers and Cohl Vaden all contributed 10 points. Nickhai Howard contributed eight points and four assists. Kabala handed out five assists, while Brumit pulled down eight rebounds.
Webb City (12-8, 4-2 COC) hit 26-of-46 shots (56%), including 7-of-19 3-pointers. The Cardinals outrebounded the Wildcats 34-24.
Landon Austin scored a game-high 18 points for Neosho (12-10, 1-6), while Dalton Brodie added 11 and Mason Gammons chipped in eight. The Wildcats made 17-of-56 field goal attempts (30%), with 4-of-18 from long range.
Webb City led 15-9 after the opening frame and 26-19 at halftime. After outscoring the hosts 25-17 in the third period, Webb City was in control with a 51-36 advantage. Rogers buried a pair of 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 59-38.
“We executed really well in stretches, but then we would have spurts where we got loose and careless with the ball and they made us pay,” Horn said. “We wanted to cover their shooters, and I thought we did a good job of that. Terrell got us going offensively. He got downhill and did a good job of dumping the ball off. Gary was finishing well around the basket and Tanner got going in the second half.”
“There was a point where it felt like they were scoring two for every one of our points,” Wildcats coach Zane Culp said. “It wasn’t 10 all at once, but they would gain two or three on us when we were already down six or eight. It was hard to withstand that. They have a lot of depth, and we play about five, six or seven guys. We’ve already got two more wins than we did last year, so overall, we just have to keep plugging away.”
WEBB CITY GIRLS, 61-42
Webb City trailed at the end of the opening stanza, but the Cardinals picked up the defensive intensity and outscored the Wildcats 20-2 in the second quarter.
“I felt like Neosho had the momentum early,” Webb City coach Lance Robbins said. “They came out ready to play to their credit. They had a lot of energy at the start of the game, and I don’t think we did. We hung in there. In the second quarter we were able to generate some turnovers out of our press and get some easy buckets. That changed the momentum of the game.”
Jaydee Duda scored 19 points to lead Webb City (11-11, 3-4 COC), while Keira Jackson added 15. Sierra Kimbrough and Raven Vaughn chipped in seven points apiece. Kenzie Robbins recorded nine rebounds, while Vaughn grabbed five steals and Kimbrough handed out three assists.
The Cardinals made 20-of-65 field goal attempts, while Neosho was 14-of-45 from the floor.
Halley Merrell led Neosho (6-17, 0-7) with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Kristy Pace added 11. Maile Gindling added nine and Olivia Hixson scored eight points and had three steals.
The Wildcats led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cardinals finished the first half on a 19-0 run.
“We came out with a lot of fire, and I think we shocked them a little bit,” Neosho coach Macey Embrey said. “But I think our energy and fire died down a little bit in the second quarter. The second quarter really hurt us. It was big.”
Six different Cardinals scored during the second-period surge, while the Wildcats went cold from the field and also struggled to take care of the basketball.
Webb City extended its lead to 50-27 by the end of the third quarter.
“Our kids continued to play hard,” Robbins said. “We attacked their zone well. I thought Neosho’s kids played hard the whole game too.”
Previously an assistant, Embrey took over the reins of the Wildcats just last week when Matt Hixson was suddenly relieved of his duties.
“It’s been a little different,” Embrey noted. “The good thing is I was already involved with the varsity girls as the assistant.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.