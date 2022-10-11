OZARK, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team swept Ozark 3-0 in Central Ozark Conference action Tuesday night on the road.
Individual set scores were 25-21, 25-22 and 25-15. The Cardinals improved to 26-4-2 overall.
Aubree Lassiter and Jaeli Rutledge led Webb City with nine kills apiece. Brenda Lawrence and Kate Brownfield chipped in seven and six kills, respectively.
Setter Kyah Sanborn handed out a team-high 28 assists, while libero Sophia Crane registered 15 digs.
The Cardinals host Branson on Thursday night.
