CARTHAGE, Mo. — Webb City captured both team championships on Thursday night in the annual Carthage Invitational track and field meet.
The Cardinals scored 138 points to win the boys title, followed by Joplin 132, Neosho 89, Carthage 76 and Bolivar 63.
In the girls division, Webb City prevailed with 117, followed by Nevada 106, Bolivar 94.5, Carl Junction 82 and Neosho 81.
Webb City won four events in the boys meet — Luke Brumit in the high jump, Pryce Mason in the pole vault, Caleb Cook in the 110 hurdles and the 4x200 relay team of Isaiah Brisco, William Wolfe, Mason and Mekhi Garrard.
Donovyn Fowler paced Joplin by winning the long jump and triple jump, His distance of 23 feet, 10.25 inches in the long jump broke the school record.
The Eagles also had first places from Hobbs Campbell in the 1600 meters, Nathan Glades in the 300 hurdles, the 4x800 relay team of Evan Matlock, Zaben Barnes, Ryan Byers and Campbell and the 4x100 relay team of Glades, Trayshawn Thomas, Dominick Simmons and Fowler.
Caleb Calvin of Carthage won the javelin, and Neosho's Kaden Cole captured the 3200 meters.
Other first-place performers were Lamar's Trace Willhite in the discus and Logan Crockett in the 100, McDonald County's Garrett Gricks in the shot put, Grove's Carson Trimble in the 400, East Newton's Kelton Sorrell in the 800, Bolivar's Bo Davis in the 200 and Monett's 4x400 relay team of Ian Hilderbrand, Konner Poynter, Eduardo Trujillo and Jose Salas.
In the girls meet, Webb City's Riley Hawkins dominated the distance events, sweeping the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters.
The Cardinals also had first-place performances from Kaylyn Gilbert in the discus and Haidyn Berry in the javelin.
Carl Junction's Alanza Montez swept the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, and Shiloh Sluder doubled in the 100 and 200.
Nevada's Lillian Hart won the high jump and long jump, and teammate Claire Pritchett won the shot put. The Tigers also won the 4x400 relay with Jade Feller, Bailey Ast, Clara Swearingen and Madyson Majors competing.
Jayden Browning of Neosho won the triple jump, and Alexi Sumter of Grove and Shaylee Goodman of Bolivar won the 400 and pole vault, respectively.
Monett's Ashtyn Blakey, Jenna Herald, Londi Torres-Ramos and Mary Jane Martinez teamed up to win the 4x100 relay, and Bolivar won the 4x200 and 4x800 relays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.