WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City's volleyball team keeps on rolling.
The Cardinals, improving to 27-4-2 overall, swept Branson 3-0 on Thursday night inside the Cardinal Dome.
Individual set scores were 25-10, 25-15 and 25-21.
Aubree Lassiter and Brenda Lawrence led Webb City with 11 kills apiece. Jaeli Rutledge contributed 10 kills, while Kate Brownfield slammed seven kills.
Setter Kyah Sanborn handed out a team-high 36 assists. Brownfield led the defense with 16 digs and also added three service aces.
Webb City hosts Joplin on Tuesday in its regular-season finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.