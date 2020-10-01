Webb City knows it must handle the Branson blitz in the Central Ozark Conference football contest tonight at 7 in Branson.
“Defensively they are a little bit different than everybody we play in the fact that they can create so many problems for you with all the blitz stuff that they do,” Cardinals coach John Roderique said. “They blitz you as soon as you get off the bus. They are all about the blitz, which can be feast or famine. If you’re prepared and do a good job with it, you can handle it. But it can be a real problem as we’ve seen in some games.”
The Cardinals (4-1), ranked No. 2 in the Class 5 media poll, stretched their winning streak to four games with last week’s 28-14 home victory over Carl Junction.
“I thought our defense has made some strides, made some improvements,” Roderique said. “We had some fourth-down stops (at the WCHS 8 and 21). But by the same token, they started with 19 plays in the first quarter and gave us the ball for three snaps. We certainly have to figure out how to get ourselves off the field sooner. But when you’re keeping them out of the end zone, that’s always a plus for your defense.
“Offensively we did some good things. We had a couple of lulls. We have to be more consistent.”
The Cardinals marched 96 yards for their first touchdown last week, and they scored their second touchdown about a minute later after recovering a sky kickoff into the wind.
Webb City is averaging 397 yards per game — 337 rushing and 60 passing. Senior running back Devrin Weathers averages 11.4 yards per carry — 66 attempts for 753 yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback Cole Gayman has raised his completion percentage to 50% — 14-of-28 for 268 yards.
Sophomore linebacker Lucas Ott leads the defense with 42 tackles, and defensive back Brentan Wilson and senior linebacker Brayden Hollingsworth have 29 and 28 tackles, respectively.
Branson (2-3) won two straight games before last week’s loss at Carthage.
Junior quarterback Tristan Pierce has hit 48-of-76 passes for 697 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. His top targets are Brady Blackwell (29 catches for 461 yards) and Payton McCormick (16 for 171). Senior Cristian Berumen leads the ground attack with 61 carries for 338 yards.
“Branson is a program that has been getting a little bit better each year,” Roderique said. “They have some really good players. They have two receivers who could play for anybody in our conference ... speedy, one of them has some size. They are a team that seems like they can play with everybody. They haven’t won as many games as they’d like. They snuck one out against Carl Junction, a close win.”
In recent years COC teams from the west side of the league have had difficulty winning at Branson.
“I’m not sure what it is,” Roderique said. “It’s the farthest trip we all have to make in the conference. It’s always a beautiful setting there. It’s a great facility ... beautiful in the hills. ... You have to be mature about how you handle things, and when the ball is kicked off, you have to be ready to play at your highest level.”
But most importantly, it’s Week 6 and football is still being played.
“That’s the biggest thing,” Roderique said. “We’re all winning because we’re still playing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.