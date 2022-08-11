INDIANAPOLIS — The Webb City little league baseball team will face a familiar foe in the Midwest Regional finals.
Webb City, representing Missouri, will meet Davenport, Iowa, at noon Friday in a winner-take-all region championship with the winner advancing to Williamsport, Pa., and the Little League World Series which gets underway next Wednesday.
The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN.
Davenport defeated Fargo, North Dakota, 3-2 in an elimination game on Thursday morning. The Cardinals reached Friday's title game with a 3-1 win over Davenport on Wednesday.
Wednesday's game had a familiar feel for Webb City. Davenport drew first blood thanks to a sacrifice fly from Theodore Swanson in the top of the first inning.
Webb City answered right back on offense, plating across three runs in the bottom of the third. Bratie Holland started it with a two-run triple to put Webb City in front by one.
One batter later, Laken Johnson provided the Cardinals with a key insurance run with an RBI groundout.
Webb City starter Brock Hulstine did not need any more run support. The side-winding lefty went the distance on just 78 pitches, scattering one run on five hits with five strikeouts and one free pass.
The Cardinals played error-free baseball in the field.
After Wednesday’s game, Holland continued his torrid stretch at the plate. He’s 4-for-11 with three extra-base hits and a whopping eight RBI in three Midwest Region games.
Davenport starter Mason McFate took the loss. He surrendered three runs on three hits with six whiffs and two walks.
Colin Townsend paced Davenport’s offense with a double and single.
Webb City opened the regional tournament with a 5-4 win over Sioux Falls, South Dakota, last Friday and 17-7 victory over Fargo, North Dakota on Sunday.
The Midwest Region Tournament is an eight-day event that pits state championship teams from Missouri, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin against one another.
