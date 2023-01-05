Webb City jumped out quickly on Thursday night at Logan-Rogersville. The Cardinals used a 21-point first quarter to spark them to a 62-42 victory.
Webb City (8-4) outscored Rogersville (6-7) in each quarter except for the third when both teams tallied 17 points.
Kate Brownfield led all scorers with 28 points and Sami Mancini registered the next most with 17. The only other player in double figures was the Wildcats' Hailey Blackman with 17.
Izzy Lopez (5), Mia Robbins (5), Kylee Sargeant (3) and Malorie Stanley (4) all chipped in for Webb City.
Webb City is back in action on Monday when they host Neosho (7-5) for both teams' first Central Ozark Conference matchup. The Cardinals are riding a four-game winning streak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.