CARTHAGE, Mo. — Dante Washington and Kaden Turner were simply a two-man wreaking crew.
The athletic standouts combined to score 39 points as Webb City bounced back with a 59-51 triumph over Leavenworth (Kan.) in the consolation semifinals of the 75th annual Carthage Invitational on Friday evening at CHS.
With the triumph, the Cardinals (2-1) advanced to the consolation finals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The win also marked career win No. 200 for head coach Jason Horn.
Washington, a 5-foot-11 junior guard, fired in a game-high 23 points on 10 of 16 shooting from the floor. Turner contributed 16 points while knocking down 5 of 6 attempts.
The 6-4 senior hit 5 of 10 charities and pulled down 10 rebounds. It was Turner's first double-double of the new campaign and first since an 81-56 victory over Neosho on Feb. 25 of last season when he scored 17 points and grabbed 16 boards.
Webb City grabbed an early 20-12 advantage following a field goal from Washington with 6:34 to play in the first half. However, Leavenworth responded with a 16-7 burst to take a 28-27 halftime lead.
But the second half was a different story as the Cardinals came out firing.
Washington capped a 12-5 run by Webb City thanks to a field goal with 1:32 left in the third quarter. That allowed the Cardinals to build a 39-32 lead and the Pioneers did not get any closer the rest of the way.
Webb City shot 60% in the second half and limited Leavenworth to a 31% clip over the final 16 minutes defensively.
Also for the Cardinals, Trey Roets had eight points while Dupree Jackson chipped in six.
JaiKuan Darthard scored a team-high 17 points to go with eight rebounds for Leavenworth (0-2). Eddie McLaughlin added 12 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.