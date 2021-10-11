WEBB CITY, Mo. -- Webb City swept by visiting McDonald County in three straight sets Monday in girls' volleyball.

The Cardinals won 25-20, 25-13, 25-22 to raise their record to 16-11-2, while dropping the Mustangs to 4-18.

Webb City leaders were Kearston Galardo with 11 kills and three digs; Kenzie Storm 8 kills, three service aces and one dig; Kate Brownfield six kills and eight digs; and Aubree Lassiter seven kills.

The Cardinals will host Neosho at 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

