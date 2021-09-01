WEBB CITY, Mo. — It took until the fifth set for Webb City to grab all the momentum, but once it did, the Cardinals never wavered from there.
Webb City topped Bentonville West 3-2 (25-16, 17-25, 25-12, 14-25, 15-8) for a season-opening victory on Tuesday night at Webb City High School's Cardinal Dome.
The Cardinals leaders were evenly spread out with junior Kearston Galardo leading the way with 11 kills. Senior Makenzi Storm and junior Brenda Lawrence swatted 10 kills each while junior Kyah Sanborn dished out 34 assists and collected 12 digs.
In addition, Lawrence had five aces and four digs. Sophomore Sophia Crane picked up 15 digs and two assists.
Webb City plays at Harrisonville at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
