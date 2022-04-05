The Webb City boys tennis team defeated Joplin 7-2 on Tuesday afternoon at JHS Athletic Complex.
In singles action, Jacob McDonald beat Joseph Graham 8-5 at No. 1, Brett Thompson topped Josiah Hazlewood 8-4 at No. 4, Felipe Perez defeated Hunter Merkley 8-4 at No. 5 and Tristan Lynch beat Aidan Kester 8-2 at No. 6.
Adam Badr defeated Christian Alberts 8-6 at No. 2 for the Eagles, while Michael Mancipe beat Trevor Peterson 9-8 at No. 3.
Doubles action saw McDonald-Alberts beat Graham-Bar 8-6 at No. 1, Peterson-Thompson defeat Mancipe, Merkley 8-5 at No. 2 and Perez-Lynch top Hazlewood-Kester 8-2 at No. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.