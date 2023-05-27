WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Cardinals took the lead on an aggressive decision to try and take home on a soft throw back to the mound from the catcher after a pitch in the sixth inning and went on to win 3-2 in Saturday's Class 5 state quarterfinal matchup with Kearney High School at Chuck Barnes Field in Webb City.
Webb City is going to the Final Four for the first time in 13 years.
The game was tied at two on Saturday and Drew Vonder Haar took off down the third-base line, stopped midway, drew a throw over to third and headed straight toward home plate before sliding in safely to give the Cardinals (22-13) a 3-2 advantage that they held on to for the win.
"He was told to do that," Webb City head coach Andrew Doennig said. "That whole deal, that's a phenomenal job by coach (Aaron) Snow. I'm going to call it advanced scouting."
Doennig said Snow brought the potential of taking home on the soft throw back to the mound to his attention. Doennig ultimately chose to give it a try and it worked.
The throw home from the Bulldogs' third baseman Carson Shear was on time to get Vonder Haar, but catcher Jackson Helberg had his view of the throw blocked by Vonder Haar as he sprinted toward the plate. Helberg couldn't collect the throw and Vonder Haar slid home to give Webb City the one-run advantage.
The sixth inning began with Vonder Haar reaching on an infield single up the middle. Landon Johnson dug into the batter's box next as a pinch hitter and laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Vonder Haar up to second base. Kenley Hood came up and hit a ground ball to the second baseman to move Vonder Haar up 90 more feet to third. Then, with Kaylor Darnell at the plate, Vonder Haar drew the throw and scored. Darnell would later strike out.
PITCHING BATTLE
Darnell was rolling on the mound through three innings of work, having faced the minimum amount of batters. The lone baserunner came on a walk in the first inning but was erased by a groundball double play that he induced.
In the fourth, pitching with a 1-0 lead, the Bulldogs (24-10) finally got to Darnell. The senior walked Helberg to lead off the inning. Then, Manny Linthacum laid down a bunt on the third base side from the left-handed batter's box and legged it out for a single to end Darnell's no-hitter. Vonder Haar was playing at a normal depth to allow for the bunt single.
The next batter hit a sacrifice fly into right-center field to score Helberg and tie the game at 1-1. First baseman Kale Conway roped a single into left-center field to drive in Linthacum and make it 2-1 Kearney. Conway finished the year at 57 or 58 RBIs, head coach Shane Remley said, which is close to a state record.
Darnell's final inning of work for the Cardinals was the fifth. He gave up another leadoff walk, but worked out of it. A line drive to Kenley Hood on what appeared to be a hit-and-run, made for an easy double play. Darnell struck out the next batter to end the inning in a 2-2 tie.
Webb City got its offense going with a Vonder Haar double down the left field line in the fourth inning. Two batters later, Kenley Hood slapped a pitch on the outer half of the zone into right field for an RBI single to make it 1-0.
Elijah Helberg got the start for Kearney and was rolling right along with Darnell until that run in the fourth. Helberg pitched four innings and gave up two runs, only one earned.
"That kid on the mound was a great pitcher," Hood said. "Vondy (Vonder Haar) has stepped up for us a lot this year and I think that's the spark that got us going today."
"That kid had a really good slider and I've been hitting sliders well this season," Hood added. "We were sitting on his slider coming into this game and especially when he started getting a little rowdy with his fastball. We were all sitting on that slider and trying to go the opposite way with it."
'LITTLE THINGS'
That key hitting by Hood is something that reliever Walker Sweet noticed, something he's seen his team work on all year.
"We practice getting certain kinds of hits with runners on. Putting the ball in the outfield with less than one out and a runner on third," Sweet said of the key hitting. "It's just little things like that that add up and get us these (types of wins)."
The Cardinals added a run in the fifth after William Hayes doubled down the left field line to start the inning. Later, Cy Darnell tied the game at two apiece when he grounded into a double play with the bases loaded to score Hayes.
Kaylor Darnell said he believed it would be a game of pitching on Thursday. It turned out to be exactly that. After he limited the offense through five innings with just two runs allowed on two hits and three walks, Sweet replaced him. Sweet was asked to get the final six outs, but it wasn't a breeze.
Coach Doennig said a key for Darnell was getting a couple other pitches over for strikes outside of his fastball.
Sweet came in a perfect four for four on save opportunities. He got his biggest and most stressful one on Saturday.
'CLOSE THE DOOR'
"Kaylor threw a hell of a game, he did his job," Sweet said. "I want the ball in the sixth and seventh. I want to close the door. That's what I expect and they gave me the ball. Kind of got into a sticky situation (in the 6th), nerves were running high, deep breaths, stay composed and just attack the batters. That's what ultimately got us the win today."
The sixth inning saw Sweet battle through a runner on third with no one out, the bases loaded with just one out. He used a grounder back to himself for the first out and struck out the next two batters.
He walked the first batter of the final inning but struck out the next three to end the game.
"It was a good job of Kaylor keeping them off-balance," Doennig said. "Walker (Sweet) came in and struggled a little bit with his command early. Once he gets settled down, he's really good. That's just the way it is with high school kids. You just have to keep them calm. Walker did a great job calming down and I knew when he went back out in the seventh he was going to do well."
Kearney's head coach added his thoughts on the game and his team's season.
"Their kids threw the ball well, we only had two hits on the day," Remley said. "The walked us some, we were able to get guys in scoring position, we just couldn't get the big hit. We made a couple miscues defensively.
"They played their hearts out. We won a conference title, we won a district title for the first time in 20 years. They're a great group to be around. We had nine seniors that did a great job leading."
OZARK BOUND
The Cardinals are in the Final Four and will play St. Francis Borgia at 1 p.m. Friday, June 2, in Ozark. The Knights are 24-5 and defeated Glendale 2-0 on Saturday.
Webb City has not faced St. Francis in 2023. Both teams played and defeated Kearney this year. The only other mutual opponent is Glendale. The Cardinals fell to them 5-4 earlier this year.
"It's a great feeling being one of the last four in the state of Missouri," Doennig said. "It's just a testament to these kids showing up every single day and trying to get better."
"It has been 13 years for us so it's a great feeling," Hood added. "I know us seniors don't want it to end, but, obviously it has to come to an end at some point. It's great to get two more games."
