ANDERSON, Mo. — The Webb City girls basketball team didn’t let an early hole affect how they played in the second half.
The Cardinals simply scored in droves through the final 16 minutes.
After trailing 28-22 at the break, Webb City outscored McDonald County 32-6 in the second half en route to a 54-34 victory in the seventh place game of the Mustang Classic on Wednesday night.
“Our kids played with a lot more effort and confidence on both ends of the floor tonight,” Webb City coach Lance Robbins said. “Hopefully, we can use this to gain some confidence and continue to grow as a team.”
Kate Brownfield, a 5-foot-10 junior, made six 3-pointers and knocked down one freebie to score a game-high 19 points to lead the Cardinals.
“Kate stepped up and led us offensively,” Robbins said. “She also locked down their best offensive threat. Her energy spread to the rest of the team.”
Izzy Lopez added nine points for Webb City, while Ripley Shanks had seven. Malorie Stanley chipped in six points.
The Mustangs were paced by Samara Smith with 15 points.
McDonald County plays at Carl Junction at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 while Webb City hosts Nevada at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.
