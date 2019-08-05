WESTFIELD, Ind. — With the season on the line, the Webb City 12-and-under Little League baseball team survived and advanced.
Webb City defeated Pittsburg (Kansas) 3-1 on Monday in an elimination contest of the Little League Midwest Regional baseball tournament at Grand Park Sports Campus.
Pittsburg was eliminated with the setback, while Webb City will play Rapid City, South Dakota, at 6 p.m. tonight in another win-or-go-home contest.
Landon Fletcher earned the pitching victory for Webb City, limiting Pittsburg to one run on two hits in six innings. Fletcher struck out six and walked just one.
Pittsburg’s Carsen Nickelson was charged with the loss, but he only allowed two earned runs on four hits in four innings while striking out five. Noah Duncan tossed a scoreless inning in relief.
Webb City’s Andrew Young went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Webb City got on the board with a single tally in the second inning.
Derrick Wagner was hit by a pitch, Brody Eggleston singled and then Brock Renfro moved the runners over with a sacrifice before Jackson Pickett drove in a run with a ground out to first base.
Webb City added two runs in the third, as Hudson Byrd reached on a bunt single before Young delivered an RBI single into left.
Later in the inning, Young scored on an error.
Pittsburg’s lone run came home in the fourth.
Brady VanBecelaere and Alex Johnston both singled to right for their team’s lone hits of the game.
After turning a double play, Webb City failed to corral a ground ball off the bat of Tyler Garzone, and a run scored on the error.
Pittsburg went down in order in both the fifth and sixth innings to end the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.