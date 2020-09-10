Republic has allowed only one touchdown in each game during its 2-0 start.
But the Tigers face their toughest test to date when Webb City (1-1) comes to town tonight for a 7 o’clock Central Ozark Conference game.
The Tigers have beaten two winless teams — Branson 42-6 and Willard 27-8 — in the first two weeks of the season.
“They are definitely improved from last year,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “They give you a lot of movement on offense formationally. Motions, shifts, they just do a lot of things that can create some confusion for your kids. Defensively we have to run to the ball and tackle well. They probably run the ball 75% of the time.
“Defensively they seem to be better up front, downhill linebackers, good speed. They are 2-0 right now. They have some confidence early in the season.”
Republic has used two quarterbacks this season.
“Early on it’s probably not uncommon to have more than one guy playing in a position,” Roderique said. “I know we do that quite a bit ourselves.”
The Cardinals bounced back nicely from a 41-40 opening loss at Joplin to blank Neosho 45-0 last week.
“I thought we did pretty well in all facets,” Roderique said. “We had a punt block early in the game that really sparked us. To get a non-offensive touchdown, it’s a big deal. That jump-started us a little bit more.
“Our field position was good. Defense was good early. Offensively we did what we needed to do for the most part. It was a good night for us for a home opener. Certainly from Week 1 to Week 2, we got better. We’ll see what kind of difference from Week 2 to Week 3 has for us.
Senior running back Devrin Weathers rushed nine times for 192 yards, including touchdown bursts of 2, 64 and 59 yards. That raised his season totals to 30 carries for 356 yards and six touchdowns.
Quarterback Cole Gayman and running back Cade Wilson have 124 and 107 rushing yards, respectively, for the Cardinals, who average 352 yards on the ground and 395 total yards this season.
Free safety Treghan Parker leads the defense with 14 tackles.
RODERIQUE RECOGNIZED
Earlier this week, MaxPreps released the 100 high school football coaches with the highest winning percentage.
And Cardinals coach John Roderique was No. 3 on the list.
Roderique began the season with a 287-26 record, a 91.7 winning percentage. He trails George Quarles of Maryville, Tennessee (250-16. 94.0% from 1999-2016) and Bob Ladouceur of De La Salle in Concord, California (399-25-3, 93.8% from 1979-2012).
Roderique's 287 victories rank 54th among the 100 coaches. J.T. Curtis, who is in his 51st year at John Curtis Christian in River Ridge, Louisiana, has the most victories — 592-66-6. His 89.6 percentage is sixth on the list.
“It takes a lot more than a head coach,” Roderique said. “I promise you still to this day that I have zero tackles and zero yards.
“To me that’s just recognition for a lot of great coaches, a lot of great players, just the overall program, which we all know it’s a lot more than one person.”
