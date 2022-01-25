SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fresh off capturing its first Frontenac tournament title in program history, Webb City hiked its boys’ basketball record to 13-4 Tuesday with a 60-54 win against host Hillcrest.
The Cardinals led 23-20 at halftime and got a little breathing room with a 24-20 scoring edge in the third quarter.
Dante Washington led Webb City and all scorers with 24 points on 11 of 15 shooting from the field.
"He had a pretty solid first half and a really solid second half," Webb City coach Jason Horn said in his postgame radio interview. "In the first half, he buried his man in the post a couple of times. He's strong. He has good footwork and he is able to score off that. He shows good versatility. It's not always a runout. He's great in transition, but tonight, he showed he's taken some steps in his game to become a complete player."
Other Cardinals in double figures were Kaden Turner with 11 points, as well as Cole Vaden and Trey Roets with 10 apiece. Turner led all Webb City players with seven rebounds, while Vaden was tops with five assists.
The Cardinals shot an efficient 59% from the field, while limiting the Hornets to 46% from the floor and 16% from long distance.
Braxton Baker and Coby Allen scored 12 points apiece to lead Hillcrest (4-10).
Webb City will play at Springfield Catholic at 5 p.m. Friday.
