MONETT, Mo. — The Webb City baseball team set the tone early and never looked back.
Webb City jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and generated more offense in the middle innings en route to a 9-2 victory over Monett Tuesday afternoon on the road.
The Cardinals (3-3) have won three straight contests since starting off the season winless.
Webb City drew first blood when Kenley Hood and Aidan Brock recorded back-to-back RBI singles. Brock capped the first inning’s scoring by coming across on a passed ball.
Then in the fourth inning, Williams Hayes produced a sacrifice fly to widen the Cardinals’ advantage out to 4-0.
Monett got on the board after Ethan Witt scored on a fielding error in the bottom half of the fourth, trimming the deficit to three. But Webb City answered right back as an RBI double from Cy Darnell gave the road team a 5-1 lead in the fifth.
The Cardinals chipped in four more tallies in the seventh to put the game on ice.
A Highland Community College signee, Gavin Stowell picked up the victory after hurling four strong innings. He punched out eight batters and allowed one unearned run on just one hit in his start.
Gage Chapman followed with three effective innings out of the bullpen, giving up one run on three hits. He struck out two batters.
Webb City amassed 11 hits in the contest. Darnell, Hayes and Hood led the way with two knocks apiece.
Marcus Young suffered the loss for the Cubs. He surrendered four runs (two earned) on five hits over three innings of work.
Josh Wallace doubled and homered to lead Monett’s four-hit attack.
Webb City hosts Springfield Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
