Webb City wraps up the road portion of its regular-season schedule when it visits Ozark tonight at 7.
And, like most of the teams on the eastern side of the Central Ozark Conference, the Tigers are much improved this season.
"There's no doubt, they have really improved," Cardinals coach John Roderique said. "Back in 2016, we lost to them (17-12 at Webb City), and that was a good team (8-3). I think this team is probably as good as they've had since then.
"They have all the elements. They are good up front, get off the ball really well. They pretty multiple on offense with the triple-option stuff. They use the fullback, the quarterback and they can get it pitched on the edge. And they also throw it a little bit. They can cause a lot of people problems. They give you so many things on defense. That's always the challenge for us. You don't know where they are going to be or where they are going to come from."
The Tigers (5-2) have lost only to the top two teams in the standings — 35-14 to league-leading Carthage and 35-7 to second-place Nixa.
"They are a legitimate team," Roderique said. "They have really improved a lot over the last couple of years."
One week ago Webb City (6-1, 5-1 COC) knocked Nixa out of first place with a 28-0 victory, stretching the Cardinals' winning streak to six games since a 41-40 loss at Joplin to start the season.
"I felt like the defense played really well (allowing 163 total yards)," Roderique said. "I know Nixa was scoring 40 points a game. I thought our guys played really well. We've made a lot of progress since early in the season."
The Cardinals haven't given up more than 14 points in their last four games, and their 28 points last week was just the second time they've been held below 35 points.
Webb City had 318 rushing yards and 384 total yards last week.
Devrin Weathers, the senior running back who has committed to Kansas State, rushed for 132 yards — his seventh 100-yard performance in as many games this season.
"Devrin is always willing to do what we ask of him, whether if he needs to be a blocker or he needs to fit in the pass protection," Roderique said. "Whatever it may be, he just goes about his business. Now I'm not saying we do this every time, but he's definitely a kid who after the game if you notice he didn't have very many carries, you're scratching your head like why didn't we give him the ball more."
Dupree Jackson ran for 102 yards in his first varsity start. Quarterback Cole Gayman connected on 5-of-9 passes for 66 yards, and Cohl Vaden caught three of them for 50 yards.
Webb City ran 18 more plays than Nixa last week, and Roderique hopes for a similar script tonight.
"Offensively if we can control the ball a little bit like we did last week, that always going to help our chances," he said. "I think both us and Ozark are similar in the fact that playing from behind is not the best place to be with what we do offensively."
