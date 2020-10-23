There’s a Webb City connection in both dugouts today with the Cardinals and Platte County clash in a Class 3 softball semifinal game.
First pitch is at 2 in Platte City, and the winner advances to the state championship game at noon Friday in Springfield.
Platte County coach Callie Peoples – the former Callie Beaver – is a 2011 Webb City graduate. An outfielder, she was a three-year starter and four-year letter-winner for coach Walter Resa. The Cardinals won the state championship when she was a freshman reserve and placed third in state her sophomore and senior years.
As a senior she batted .561 from the leadoff position, scored 41 runs and had 35 stolen bases while earning all-state honors.
“Everyone has been asking me (about playing Webb City), and I don’t feel any sort of added pressure or anything getting to play them,” said Peoples, who has been at Platte County five years, the last three as head coach. “But I think it makes it a lot more special since we have so many connections. Coach (Kathy) Harris is still there. I have talked to her a lot this week, and I actually had Coach (Shauna) Friend as a teacher in high school, too."
“I was her chemistry teacher when she was a sophomore,” Friend said. “She’s a great kid. I can remember her. And she’s young enough for me to call her a kid.”
Platte County (21-1) trimmed Grain Valley 3-1 in Thursday's quarterfinal game, stretching its winning streak to 15 games. The Pirates lost to Smithville 5-0 on Sept. 14, and they beat Smithville twice later in the season 2-1 and 4-2, the latter in last week's district title game.
The Pirates have scored at least 10 runs in 12 of their 22 games.
“We have six seniors, and all the seniors are really good about being great leaders and keeping the team up and energized," said Peoples, who married Webb City alum Richie Peoples about 1 1/2 years ago. "Emma Koeneke is a huge one. She is in complete control when she is in the circle and does a great job of keeping our team under control and calm. They are confident in her in tight situations when there are runners in scoring position. All our fielders are confident she is going to keep us in the game, and she is confident with our defense behind her.
“Halle Magee is another huge leader. She’s our shortstop and leadoff hitter. I always tell her that her at-bat sets the tone for the game and the tone for the rest of the team. I think she takes a lot of pride in that and likes being the leadoff hitter. She does a great job of making things happen.”
“At this point you trust all the work that you’ve done all season,” Peoples said. “You trust your talent, and the rest comes.”
Webb City (26-5), which has nine double-figure scoring games, defeated Bolivar 7-3 at home in its quarterfinal contest and advanced to the semifinal round for the first time since 2013.
Pitcher Haidyn Berry allowed only three hits — two of them home runs — while striking out 11 batters and walking one. She also belted a monstrous home run, her 17th of the season — second-most in state history according to the MSHSAA record book.
Alyssa Jennings and Hannah Wells contributed two hits apiece, including a two-run single by Wells for a 5-0 lead in the third inning. Emalee Lamar also drove in two runs with a single in the third inning and groundout in the seventh.
“They were definitely full of energy and ready for that game,” Friend said. “I’m super proud of this team. They’ve really gelled good together. They have great chemistry. They are all great teammates for each other.”
The postgame celebration was in direct contrast to the Cardinals' previous two trips to state, which ended with walk-off losses.
“It’s definitely good to reach one goal of making it to the Final Four,” Friend said. “But this is not the final goal. The girls are still working toward getting to that championship game."
Fan restrictions
Due to capacity restrictions in place at Platte County because of COVID-19, today's Webb City-Platte County semifinal softball game is closed to the general public.
Tickets for the game will be limited to players, coaches and their families.
