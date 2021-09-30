WEBB CITY, Mo. — Kearston Galardo and Kate Brownfield had a combined 25 kills to aid the Webb City volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Branson on Thursday night at the Cardinal Dome.
The Cardinals (11-3) picked up a 25-11 win in the opening set before Branson tied the match with a 26-14 triumph in the second set. From there, Webb City closed the door with back-to-back set victories of 25-18.
Aubree Lassiter added eight kills and three aces for Webb City, while Kenzie Storm had five kills and three blocks. Kyah Sanborn logged 32 assists, two aces and nine digs, and Brenda Lawrence chipped in four kills, two aces, a block and four digs.
Webb City plays at Carl Junction on Tuesday.
