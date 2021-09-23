OZARK, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team suffered a 3-0 road loss at Ozark on Thursday.
The Cardinals (9-5-1, 1-1 COC) were led in kills by Brenda Lawrence and Kearston Galardo, who tallied eight and seven, respectively. Lawrence also tallied four digs and a block while Galardo added two aces and four digs.
Kate Brownfield had four kills, two blocks and four digs for Webb City, while Kyah Sanborn had 21 assists. Kenzie Storm chipped in three kills and 10 digs.
Webb City competes in the Dr. Jeffrey Knutzen CJ Classic on Saturday in Carl Junction.
