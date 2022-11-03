CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team’s bid at reaching the state championship match fell short early Thursday.
The Cardinals, making their first Final Four appearance in program history, fell to Incarnate Word 3-0 with individual set scores being 17-25, 18-25 and 12-25 in the Class 4 state semifinals at Southeast Missouri State’s Show Me Center.
The setback sent Webb City to the third-place game, where it played Platte County late Thursday night. The Cardinals held a 2-1 advantage in the series right at the time of the Globe’s print deadline.
It was tightly contested as the score was deadlocked at 13 in the opening set. The Red Knights responded with a 4-0 burst to take a four-point lead and went on to win 25-17 to take a 1-0 series lead.
Incarnate Word jumped out to a 9-3 advantage in the second set on the way to a 25-18 decision, grabbing a 2-0 series lead. The third set was similar as the Red Knights led 7-1 early and 21-10 to advance to the state title game.
Webb City was led by Kate Brownfield with 13 kills. Brenda Lawrence and Aubree Lassiter had seven and five kills, respectively.
Kyah Sanborn dished out 25 assists, while Sophia Crane had eight digs.
Incarnate Word was led at the net by Tara Greenberry with 14 kills. Ellie Witthaus contributed 10 kills, while Sammi Bergjans had 31 assists and Abby Freund collected 15 digs.
The Red Knights will face Westminster Christian, a 3-1 winner over Platte County, in the state finals at 2 p.m. Friday.
