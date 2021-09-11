SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team finished in fourth place at the Hillcrest Classic on Saturday afternoon.
The Cardinals went 1-3-1 on the day.
Webb City split two sets with Camdenton and defeated Waynesville. The Cardinals fell to Hillcrest, Willard and Camdenton in a rematch.
Brenda Lawrence led Webb City with 18 kills, while Kearston Galardo contributed 16 kills. Kenzie Storm and Kate Brownfield chipped in 14 kills apiece.
Kyah Sanborn handed out 67 assists total in the tourney. Sophia Crane led the defense with 35 digs
Webb City hosts Seneca at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
