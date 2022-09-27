CARTHAGE, Mo. — The fast start continues.
Fresh off winning the Carl Junction Classic, Webb City's volleyball team improved to 20-2-1 with a 3-0 sweep over Carthage (25-19, 25-9 and 25-18) in Central Ozark Conference action Tuesday night on the road.
Aubree Lassiter and Brenda Lawrence led the Cardinals at the net with 13 kills apiece. Jaeli Rutledge contributed seven kills, while Kate Brownfield and Kirra Long chipped in three kills.
Kyah Sanborn handed out a team-high 32 assists. Sophia Crane led the defense with 14 digs, while Brownfield recorded 10 digs. Rutledge amassed four blocks.
Webb City plays host to Nixa on Thursday.
