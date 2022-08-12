Consistency has become the norm for the Webb City volleyball program.
Not only did Rhonda Lawrence’s Cardinals clinched a winning season for a fifth consecutive year last fall, but Webb City claimed its second district title in three years by knocking off top-seeded Carl Junction.
The Cardinals finished the 2021 season with a 19-13-2 overall record.
“We had a fun season and learned a lot,” said Lawrence, who is entering her 30th year as a coach and 19th at the helm of Webb City. “We came a long way to knock off the No. 1 seed in districts for the championship. We are excited to see how we can use last year's bright finish to catapult us to an even more successful 2022.”
Webb City lost two key pieces from last year’s team in Kearston Galardo and Kenzie Storm.
“Kearston Galardo led in kills for the majority of our matches and her tenacity on the court will be missed,” Lawrence said. “Kenzie’s leadership and blocking is definitely something we are working to adjust. She was a key part of our team's success, even if she didn't lead in categories besides blocking. She was a huge part of our defense.”
Despite the turnover, the Cardinals are excited about what they have coming back.
Seniors Kyah Sanborn (setter), Brenda Lawrence (outside hitter), Kate Brownfield (middle/outside hitter) and Jenna Noel (defensive specialist) are poised to lead the way.
Lawrence ranked second on the team last year with 240 kills, while Brownfield was third with 189.
“Brenda’s worked hard to be on the floor and the back row, which adds to her intensity and game flow which has been very effective this summer,” Coach Lawrence said. “Kate is super athletic, started last year and is one of the smartest players on the floor. Her court vision and multiple options to attack makes her hard to defend.”
Sanborn led the team with a whopping 863 assists last year. She reached Webb City’s school record of over 1,000 career assists last season as well.
Standing at just 5-foot-1, Sanborn tallied 51 kills with 222 digs and 11 blocks.
“She brings a lot of experience to the floor and is even surprising on the front row for her height,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence also likes what Noel brings to the table. The defensive specialist amassed 164 digs last fall.
“Jenna’s always a great utility player whenever needed,” Lawrence said. “Her solid play and mental approach to the game makes everyone more comfortable. She’s a trusted player at all times.”
Juniors Sophia Crane (all-state libero) and Aubree Lassiter (right side/middle hitter) are expected to do big things as upperclassmen.
Crane recorded a team-high 390 digs with 25 assists and 19 aces last season, while Lassiter slammed 123 kills. She also had 52 digs, 28 blocks and 23 aces.
“Sophia keeps consistency of the offense by passing at a 2+ average and carried our defensive digs,” Lawrence said. “Aubree brings intensity and tons of positive energy to the floor. She’s intense and celebrates her teammates even more than her own successes. She’s developed even more throughout the club season and makes our offense even more multifaceted and hard to defend.”
Lawrence also noted freshman Jaeli Rutledge should make an instant impact at varsity. The middle/right side hitter is listed at 6-1 and Lawrence said Rutledge should become a force for the Cardinals.
Webb City plays at Bentonville (Ark.) on Aug. 29 to open the season.
Lawrence said the caliber of competition the Cardinals’ will face is as tough as ever.
“District play is always tough as it usually is, matching us up against a powerful Carl Junction team,” Lawrence said. “They are always a great rivalry town nearby, which makes it even more fun. Last year put a big target on our backs for sure, but most of my players have three years varsity experience and our juniors have played a lot.
"We know each other really well and love playing together. That kind of chemistry is great for this game.”
