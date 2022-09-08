WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City's volleyball quickly dispatched Rogers Heritage 3-0 on Thursday night inside the Cardinal Dome.
Individual set scores were 25-10, 25-15 and 25-15.
Kate Brownfield and Brenda Lawrence led the Cardinals in the kills department with 13 and 12, respectively. Lawrence finished with a team-leading .524 hitting percentage, while Brownfield hit at a .417 clip.
Kya Sanborn handed out a team-high 35 assists for Webb City. Sophia Crane recorded 10 digs and four services aces.
The Cardinals (2-1) compete in the Hillcrest Slamfest on Saturday.
