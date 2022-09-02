WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City's volleyball team took care of business with a 3-0 sweep over Harrisonville (25-8, 25-11, 25-21) in its home opener on Thursday night inside the Cardinal Dome.
After falling to Bentonville West 3-1 on the road, the Cardinals are now 1-1 on the season.
Outside hitter Kate Brownfield paced Webb City with 11 kills. Setter Kyah Sanborn dished out a team-high 27 assists, while libero Sophia Crane collected 19 digs.
Aubree Lassiter added eight kills, while Brenda Lawrence compiled six kills, seven digs and three services aces. Middle blocker Kirra Long amassed two blocked shots as well.
Webb City hosts Rogers Heritage next Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.