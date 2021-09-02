HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team controlled the momentum from the onset and never looked back in a 3-0 sweep (25-12, 25-19, 25-12) over Harrisonville (Ark.) on Thursday night.
The Cardinals' were led offensively by Kearston Galardo, who slammed eight hits and posted three aces and three digs. Brenda Lawrence followed with six kills and one dig while Aubree Lassister and Kyah Sanborn each had three.
Sanborn dished out 18 assists while Sophia Crane came up with 19 digs. Kate Brownfield had five aces, one kill and eight digs.
Webb City plays at Rogers Heritage at 7 p.m. Monday.
