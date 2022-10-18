WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City volleyball coach Rhonda Lawrence knows what she has in her senior class.
“They have that fire,” Lawrence said. “They have a mission and they are strongly set to it.”
The Cardinals showed that fire on Tuesday night as they swept Joplin 3-0 on senior night inside WCHS’s Cardinal Dome.
Individual set scores were 25-14, 25-19 and 25-16. Webb City finished the regular season with an impressive 28-4-2 overall record.
“They bring a lot of experience on the floor. They got a lot of control. I’m proud to have the opportunity to coach kids like that,” Lawrence continued. “They have been totally bought in since they were young. I’m super proud of them. Each one of them are pivotal in their positions. It’s very rewarding having them on the floor.”
Webb City led from start to finish in the opening set and cruised to an 11-point win to take a 1-0 series lead.
The second set was tightly contested as both teams traded scores to 14. But the Cardinals finished on an 11-5 burst, capped by a combined block, to take a 2-0 lead.
And the third set was all Webb City. The Cardinals jumped out to an 11-3 advantage after a kill from Jaeli Rutledge and she clinched the victory for the hosts with another kill to account for the match’s final scoring margin.
“I was happy with the win. It’s always nice to beat Joplin with the rivalry,” Lawrence said. “I felt like we composed ourselves. We did our job and stayed confident throughout the match.”
Aubree Lassiter and Rutledge finished with 11 and 10 kills, respectively, to lead Webb City. Kate Brownfield compiled nine kills, eight digs, two service aces and two blocked shots.
Brenda Lawrence added 14 digs with four kills, while Sophia Crane led the way with 20 digs. Kyah Sanborn handed out a team-high 28 assists.
Lawrence said she’s happy with the way her team finished the regular season.
“I was very happy with the way we played,” Lawrence said. “There’s a couple of games I’d like to have back, but it’s volleyball. Throughout the season, we have maintained control mentally. That’s where I’m most proud with this team.”
Joplin finished 16-16-1 overall under second-year coach Desiree Felker.
“It wasn’t our best night of volleyball,” Felker said. “I thought there were moments when we did a lot of good things, but when you let a team go on a five to six point run every set, it’s hard to get back into the game. In the second set, we did a pretty good job of controlling the tempo of the game.
"But in the first and third set, we let Webb City control what we were going to do. It definitely showed on the scoreboard. When we executed our game plan, we did a pretty good job. We have to be able to maintain that.”
Both teams now enter district play. Fourth-seeded Joplin faces fifth-seeded Lee’s Summit North at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Class 5 District 7 quarterfinals hosted by Lee’s Summit West.
“This past weekend, we went up to the Ozark Tournament and we played some of the best teams in the state of Missouri,” Felker said. “I think we were a lot better for it by being there. We got to face some teams that have competed against some of the teams in our district. Hopefully, we’ll be ready to go on Thursday.”
Top-seeded Webb City plays eighth-seeded Parkview at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Class 4 District 6 quarterfinals hosted by Willard High School.
“Everybody is going to come after us,” Lawrence said. “We have a target on our back with the No. 1 seed. Parkview is going to give us all they have. I know those middle teams, that’s where it gets tough, in our class and in southwest Missouri. Anybody can beat anybody in district play. Upsets happen all the time. Our focus is to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
