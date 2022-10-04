WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team dispatched Neosho 3-0 in Central Ozark Conference action Tuesday night at home.
Individual set scores were 25-15, 25-17 and 25-8. The Cardinals improved to 21-3-1 overall.
Jaeli Rutledge amassed a team-high nine kills, while Brenda Lawrence and Kate Brownfield contributed eight kills apiece. Kyah Sanborn handed out a team-high 30 assists and Sophia Crane led the defense with 14 digs.
Webb City plays at Republic on Thursday.
