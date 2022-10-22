WILLARD, Mo. — The top-seeded Webb City volleyball team quickly dispatched eighth-seeded Parkview 3-0 Saturday afternoon in the Class 4 District 6 quarterfinals hosted by Willard High School.
Webb City, improving to 29-4-2 overall, plays fourth-seeded Glendale at 5 p.m. Monday in the semifinals.
Individual set scores were 25-6, 25-6 and 25-11 against the Vikings.
Kate Brownfield led the Cardinals with eight kills, while Aubree Lassiter and Brenda Lawrence each had five kills. Kyah Sanborn handed out a team-high 20 assists.
Brownfield led the defense with six digs and also had a team-best five aces.
