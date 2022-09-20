CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team continued its hot start to the season.
Webb City upped its record to 11-2-1 and 1-0 in Central Ozark Conference play with a 3-0 sweep over rival Carl Junction on Tuesday night inside CJHS gymnasium.
Individual set scores were 25-19, 25-22 and 25-12 in last year’s rematch of the Class 4 District 12 championship match.
“It’s nice to come in and get a sweep, get our first COC win under our belt,” Webb City coach Rhonda Lawrence said. “They were playing without Logan Jones. That makes a huge impact on their team. I hate that for her. I hope she gets back soon. But this is a good confidence booster for us. It was a huge conference win if we are to head where we want to be in the long run.”
The theme all night was Webb City building leads early in each set. The Cardinals opened with a 7-3 lead on the strength of a 5-1 burst before extending their lead to 20-13 following a tip from Kate Brownfield.
Carl Junction responded with a 6-3 run to trim the deficit to 23-19, but Webb City put the set away after a kill from Jaeli Rutledge and a Bulldog attack error.
The Cardinals picked up right where they left off in the second set. Webb City grabbed an early 8-4 lead and increased that margin to 20-14 thanks to a 4-0 rally off three attack errors and an ace from Brownfield.
However, Carl Junction surged back. The Bulldogs followed with a 6-0 rally, highlighted by two kills apiece from Destiny Buerge and Kylie Scott, to deadlock the score at 20.
“I was proud of them in that second set,” Carl Junction coach Cheryl Sharples said. “I really thought they fought and competed at that point in time. Even late in the first set, I felt like we started that mentality. That’s what I kept telling them, ‘Just get better each point, play each point. Don’t worry about the score.’ We focused well on that in the second set.”
But the Cardinals regrouped. Webb City answered with the next three points, two off a pair of kills from Aubree Lassiter, to take a 23-20 advantage.
Lassiter and Rutledge later slammed two more kills as the Cardinals took a 2-0 series lead.
“I think mentally we were very pumped up,” Lawrence said. “We wanted to make sure we set the tone for the game. We wanted to focus more on what we can do, not worry so much about what the team can do. Everybody we play can hit really hard. They’ve got big hitters. They’ve got big rockers. They’ve got this and they’ve got that. But we’ve got that, too. We have a lot of weapons and a lot of defense. Mentally, they trust each other as a team because they are working together for the win. It’s not about me getting the win. It’s for the team.”
And the third set was all Webb City. The Cardinals built a 16-4 lead behind four kills from Brownfield during that stretch.
Brenda Lawrence put the finishing touches on the win with a kill to account for Webb City’s final point of the night.
Lassiter paced the Cardinals at the net with 12 kills. Brownfield contributed 10 kills, while Rutledge and Lawrence had seven and five kills, respectively.
Setter Kyah Sanborn handed out a team-high 31 assists and had a team-best 11 digs.
Webb City has won five straight contests with Tuesday night’s win.
“It’s been good,” Lawrence said. “I can’t get too excited just yet because we have some tests that will be tough. We’ve got a few that probably should open it up a little bit. But it’s volleyball. Anybody can beat anybody. They all know that. We have to be very diligent and work hard every ball, every contact, every day because you never know when there will be a slip up.”
Carl Junction (5-5-1, 0-1 COC) was led by Scott with 13 kills. Buerge chipped in eight kills, while Miya Carnes dished out 26 assists.
“We obviously struggled,” Sharples said. “I thought we did some of the right things. We always want to win the serve-pass game. I don’t think we completely won that, but at times, we got them out of system. We gave ourselves a chance in system to take some swings. We didn’t execute the way we wanted to tonight.”
Traditionally, the Bulldogs would be led by Jones in the assists category. The Arkansas commit is currently out due to an injury.
“We expect her back at some point,” Sharples said. “We are just not sure when yet.”
Webb City plays at Willard on Thursday while Carl Junction goes to Nixa.
