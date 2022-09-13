WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City's volleyball team defeated Seneca 3-0 Tuesday night on the road.

Individual set scores were 25-14, 25-10 and 25-21.

Aubree Lassiter led the Cardinals (8-2-1) with 11 kills, while teammate Kate Brownfield tallied seven. Kyah Sanborn handed out a team-high 25 assists.

Sophia Crane paced Webb City's defense with 17 digs.

Leading Seneca (5-1) was Parker Long with six kills and six digs.

The Cardinals host a quad on Saturday.

