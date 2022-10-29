WEBB CITY, Mo. — Rhonda Lawrence and the Webb City Cardinals are headed to the Class 4 state semifinals for the first time ever.
"Absolutely amazing," junior outside hitter Aubree Lassiter said. "I'm so proud of how we came together and fought back. We're going to have one of those pretty little banners up there. I'm super excited to leave a legacy on Webb City."
Fighting back was certainly a key part in the Cardinals (32-4-2) advancing past Helias Catholic (29-7-3) in their quarterfinal match on Saturday afternoon inside the Cardinal Dome at Webb City. The Cardinals defeated the Crusaders on set scores of 25-11, 24-26, 17-25, 25-21 and 15-10.
Down two sets to one, Webb City was forced to battle back.
"We knew in the first set, if we play our game and go to our strengths, we knew that we had a better team and overall balanced attack," coach Lawrence said. "We had to get back to doing that (after second and third sets). ... We need to play with a lot of aggression. ... We needed to show them we have powerful hitters, too. That balanced attack, again, comes in clutch."
The Cardinals were able to find that aggressive play again during the fourth set.
A big part of the aggressive spark was in senior outside hitter Brenda Lawrence. Lawrence finished the game with 15 kills to lead the way for Webb City.
"She (Brenda) got real ticked off in the fourth set ... and she went off," coach Lawrence said. "That one ball she hit in the middle of the floor, I've never seen her hit a ball that hard in my life, and I've been watching her a long time."
That hit and more helped Webb City to pull away during their set-four victory. The Cardinals took a 5-4 lead after a back-and-forth start to the set and never looked back. The Crusaders pulled within one on a couple more occasions — once to make it 12-11 before seeing the Cardinals stretch the lead out to eight on a block by Lassiter to make the score 21-13.
Helias Catholic battled back to make the final set score 25-21, Webb City. The late surge gave what Crusaders head coach David Harris thought would be a little momentum.
"I didn't think we played very well in the fourth set and we only lost by four," Harris said. "Then, in the fifth set, Webb City came out on fire. They served us off the court. That's the best serving team we've faced."
An early service ace by junior libero Sophia Crane put the Cardinals up 4-2. Webb City went on a 6-1 run after that ace and used the seven-point lead to carry them to a 15-10 victory to clinch their final four berth.
Set two was the longest of the day. Trailing 21-9, Lawrence signaled for a timeout and got her group together for a discussion. Out of the timeout, the Cardinals picked up a point to get the ball back and make it 21-10.
Lassiter then stepped up to serve. Using her powerful swing at six-foot tall, she led the Cardinals on a small run to provide a spark. That spark started a fire under the team as they came all the way back to take a 24-23 lead. But then a serve into the net gave the ball back to Helias Catholic at 24 apiece. The Crusaders would close the set with two more points and a 26-24 win.
"We had been in that situation a couple times this year," Harris said. "So I think we were able to look back and use that as a calming force."
More stat leaders for the Cardinals were Kyah Sanborn with 33 assists, Lawrence with six service aces, Crane with 23 digs and Lassiter with four blocks. Webb City had four others with double-digit digs, and Kate Brownfield added 19 for the second most on the team. Brownfield also had the second most kills with nine to Lawrence's 15.
Webb City will meet Incarnate Word Academy on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Class 4 state semifinals. The Red Knights are 28-12 on the year and defeated Parkway Central in four sets in their quarterfinal match on Saturday.
Lawrence and the Cardinals are excited and prepared for their opportunity in Cape Girardeau.
"The key is we have to stay aggressive and use our strengths," coach Lawrence said. "We have to make sure we have that confidence every game ... and not back off just because that's a good team. Well, we're all good teams. You're in the final four. You're all good."
"Just keep it up," Lassiter said. "I think if we play how we've played, a state championship is calling our name."
